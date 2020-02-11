MU Softball defeats Louisville while Tigers remains unbeaten on opening weekend | National sport

Missouri continued its dominance on the last day of the NFCA Leadoff Classic.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 with a 5-1 win over Louisville.

It is the first time since 2016 that the Tigers start the season perfectly with their opening weekend.

Freshman Megan Moll started the scoring for MU with an RBI Bunt single in the second inning and scored Hannah McGivern. Moll later scored second after Brooke Wilmes hit a single through the right side. This was Moll’s first career success and first run for the Tigers.

Newcomer Megan Schumacher had her second start in this tournament when she conquered the hill for the Tigers against the Cardinals. Schumacher appeared sharp on her third day in a row and showed her clout against South Alabama and Minnesota. Schumacher threw five strikeouts and managed to get through five innings after combining the first two days of the tournament with 8.1 innings.

Louisville would get his lonely run in the third inning ahead of Schumacher when Cardinals Taylor Roby shot a solo home run into midfield.

The tigers answered the next half when Kimberly Wert started them with a double in the direction of the warning lane. Wert later made a Louisville mistake after the Cardinal’s second baseman failed to set up a Brooke Wilmes baseball.

MU extended its lead in the sixth round after Moll made a mistake and Jazmyn Rollin quickly defeated an infield single that Wilmes scored.

The reliefs Sophie Dandola and Eli Daniel each showed a goalless inning to end the win and bring Schumacher their first college win.

MU played an impressive game defensively without recording a mistake against the Cardinals.

Missouri also showed depth in its pitching staff with five different pitchers that won during the tournament.

“Today was a great team effort all round,” said head coach Larissa Anderson in a press release. “I am very impressed with our pitching team and our defense. It is always an adjustment to open a season outside in the dirt and we play as if we had been in the dirt for a month now. We have solid offensive performances throughout the line-up – every game is reinforced by a different person, and we must continue to do so in order to be successful. ”

Four of Missouri’s victories in the tournament were against teams that are currently ranked in the top two polls.

The Tigers were the only team that remained unbeaten in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.

“I’m so happy and proud that everyone can see their hard work and dedication pay off this season,” said Anderson.

The Tigers’ next game will be at the ESPN St. Pete / Clearwater Classic when they face Kansas on Thursday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida.