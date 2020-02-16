[mu-softball-struggles-offensively-as-tigers-lose-next-straight]

Missouri softball faced its to start with examination of adversity Sunday.

After No. 19 Missouri endured its to start with loss of the year Saturday in opposition to No. 20 James Madison (2-one), the Tigers looked to bounce again with a acquire in opposition to No. 14 Minnesota.

However, the Golden Gophers (five-4) had been just as well a great deal for Missouri (9-2) as they operate-ruled the Tigers 10-one.

Missouri held Minnesota off the scoreboard as a result of the 1st a few innings but was not ready to capitalize offensively. Minnesota exploded for 10 runs in the final a few innings to put the sport absent.

The Tigers struggled from Minnesota’s Amber Fiser, who struck out eight batters on her way to a finish-activity earn. Missouri experienced accomplishment against Fiser, a 2019 Initially Staff All-American, in its initially matchup this year Feb. 8th. Fiser recorded the reduction for Minnesota as Missouri scored two operates off of her on its way to a seven-4 victory. However, it was a different tale Sunday as the Tigers only conjured up four hits in opposition to Fiser.

Missouri’s lone run arrived in the fourth inning when Fiser hit Kara Decker with the bases loaded to convey in a operate.

Regardless of the reduction, Missouri mentor Larissa Anderson believes the youthful Tigers’ pitching rotation obtained some substantially-necessary expertise Sunday.

“Today was a tough a person, but our staff is going to mature nearer from moments like this,” Anderson claimed in a news release. “I imagined it was essential for our younger pitchers to encounter some large-strain cases. I’m so very pleased of where by this workforce is at suitable now, but we need to go on to attack every solitary pitch.”

The Tigers will return to motion as they contend in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Common towards Arizona at 7: 30 p.m. Thursday in Cathedral Metropolis, California.