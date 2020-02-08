MU Softball wins opening games, while tigers win National Sports in key moments

The tigers were impressed when they first appeared on the field on Friday in the 2020 season.

The Missouri softball started its regular season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. The tournament consists of 10 teams that reached the postseason in 2019, including Missouri.

Missouri played Notre Dame Fighting Irish on matchday one.

Kendyll Bailey drove in the first round of the season when she reached an RBI single in the third inning. The Fighting Irish responded with an RBI single by Katie Marino in the lower half of the inning.

After three goalless innings by both teams, Missouri beat the others in the seventh. Brooke Wilmes started the inning with a single, followed by a Cayla Kessinger single. After a change of pitching from Notre Dame, Bailey drove the decisive run with an RBI single. Kessinger scored in a wild field and gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Eli Daniel secured victory with three goals and defeated two fighters.

Jordan Weber took the lead for the Tigers on their first college start against Fighting Irish. Weber showed her speed and hit six in five innings. She also showed composure when she was able to overcome multiple traffic jams while only giving up one run.

Missouri met the South Alabama Jaguars in Friday’s second matchup.

In contrast to the first game, Missouri started offensive strong. Wilmes led with a double for MU. Jazmyn Rollin hit three times that driven in Wilmes for the first run of the game. Rollin scored after a throw error by the Jaguar’s second baseman. Hatti Moore ended the first inning for MU with a solo home run to midfield.

After South Alabama reduced the lead to 3-1, Missouri won a return after Imani Myint made a mistake in throwing a Jaguar.

Freshman Megan Schumacher started Missouri. Schumacher started well and showed her ability to get in touch and get groundouts. However, she gradually lost command and gave up the goals in the fifth. Schumacher left the band after delivering an RBI single to Shelby Sloan.

Sophie Dandola came into play and inherited a loaded base, an out jam. Dandola was able to trigger a ground ball, but a short-roll roll error in the field allowed the jaguars to score two and even four.

South Alabama took their first lead in the sixth game after Amanda Flynn hit an RBI single.

Similar to his game against Notre Dame, Missouri reacted at another crucial moment.

Wilmes started the sixth inning with a single, which she set to 3-4 for the game. Rollin scored Wilmes and gave Missouri the lead after hitting a two run home run on the right field. Kimberly Wert increased the lead with a solo home run on the left, giving the Tigers a 7-5 lead and a chance to close the lead in seventh place.

Daniel earned her second save of the day and knocked out all three fighters she faced.

The Tigers will play eighth in the NFCA Leadoff Classic at 9:00 a.m. against the Baylor Bears and 11:30 a.m. against the Minnesota Gophers.