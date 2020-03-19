MU softball’s year arrives to an stop subsequent COVID-19 problems | Nationwide Sports

Immediately after a scorching begin to a season steeped in adversity off the area and loaded with thoughts on the industry, Missouri softball’s 2020 campaign officially arrived to an finish Tuesday.

Following a number of suspensions of play, the Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of all regular time competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic yr thanks to COVID-19 worries.

“Our aim is on planning for the 2020-21 educational 12 months, the tumble seasons, as at the moment scheduled,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey explained Wednesday throughout a meeting simply call.

Prior to the cancellation, Missouri had been enjoying its most effective stretch of softball of the yr. The Tigers gained 7 of their past 9 video games, a few of which came in SEC participate in. Missouri will be unable to end the remaining 26 video games of its time, most of which were being in opposition to conference opponents. The Tigers finished the calendar year with a 19-7 history.

“All of us linked with intercollegiate athletics are hurting for our college student-athletes in the afflicted sporting activities that have experienced their life drastically altered, but we understand the obstacle that all Individuals are going through,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a news release Wednesday. “Coach Anderson’s softball group was tied for to start with in the SEC and ranked 16th nationally … “

Lots of of the athletes and coaches took to Twitter to reflect on the shortened year, which include head coach Larissa Anderson.

I do not know the place to start out, other than I could not be a lot more very pleased of this crew. You’ve get over more adversity this past calendar year & you responded with strength, loyalty, satisfaction and function. You described what #OwnIt usually means. Thank you for environment the standards for long term Tigers to occur. https://t.co/nBbut5Fiq6

— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) March 17, 2020

The NCAA has discussed the risk of granting a different 12 months of eligibility to college student-athletes for springs sports, but absolutely nothing is imminent. For Eli Daniel, the team’s lone senior, it is unclear if she’ll appear back to MU. Daniel tweeted in gratitude Tuesday of the program and her teammates.

I appreciate this workforce so considerably and simply cannot wait to see what they do ❤️ https://t.co/4ljKyi64Ts

— Eli Daniel (@ratedEforevery1) March 17, 2020

Missouri softball is in the approach of refunding supporters who acquired period tickets.

In regards to the Tigers’ postseason ban for 2020, Sterk is even now awaiting phrase from the NCAA on no matter if the ban will carry more than to future season.