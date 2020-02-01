Mu Women’s Tennis Sweeps Missouri State and St. Louis | National sport

Missouri junior Ellie Wright won four games on Friday night when the women’s tennis teams recorded two victories against Missouri State University and Saint Louis University.

Wright and Sophomore Vivien Ábrahám teamed up for the first time as double partners, demonstrating their compatibility after winning two quick match wins 6-2 and 6-0 against MSU and SLU, respectively.

“[Vivien] has a huge serve and I like being on the net, so I think we’ll complement each other and I’m looking forward to what’s coming,” Wright said.

Including the doubles, Ábrahám won three games.

Wright had won both sets 6-0 until Mika Misgav of Saint Louis suddenly took a 4-1 lead.

“[Mika] played really hot and painted full lines, which I do her credit for,” said Wright. “My trainer told me to take a deep breath and keep going.”

With the advice of her trainer, Colt Gaston, she was able to realign and dominate the set 6-4 with drill serves, strong defense and forehand strokes. She also won the second set against Misgav 6-0, securing the last match win for Missouri.

The tigers started the day playing against the bears at 1pm. Marta Oliveira and Elys Ventura took their first win in their opening game in doubles, followed by Wright and Ábrahám.

The individual games against MSU went equally well, and Wright, Oliveira and Serena Nash won 4-0.

Shortly thereafter, MU played against Saint Louis with Wright and Ábrahám, finishing the first one-two, then Lisa Fukutoku and Ventura for the second one. Ventura, Ábrahám and Wright won their individual matches and completed another round.

The Tigers travel to Kansas State for a Sunday lunch game in Manhattan, Kansas. MU’s next home game will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday February 7th against Wichita State at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.