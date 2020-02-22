[mu-wrestling-faces-challenging-test-in-last-dwelling-dual]

With hundreds of Missouri large college wrestlers competing in the condition tournament fewer than a fifty percent-mile absent at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers will have an chance to cap off their season with an upset victory.

No. 24 Missouri performs host to No. 19 Iowa Point out on Senior Day and will honor 11 athletes for its closing dwelling bout of the time. The Tigers enter the dual coming off of a acquire against SIU-Edwardsville on the highway very last 7 days. The Cyclones come in possessing received 4 Massive 12 contests in a row.

The Tigers do not have any matchups listed as “or,” signaling that the lineup they announced on Wednesday is established.

One particular of the most expected matchups on Saturday is No. 4 Brock Mauller towards No. 8 Jarrett Degen or Ryan Leisure. Mauller has not lost considering that Dec. 29 and this could be his third best ten match in February.

Iowa State’s top rated ranked wrestler, No. three David Carr, is shown as an or, but would experience off towards Jarrett Jacques . The redshirt freshman has only misplaced just one match all year whilst Jacques has shed two straight.

There is a possibility that Saturday will feature four prime 20 matchups in total at the 133, 149, 174 and 184 pound bodyweight courses.

At halftime, Missouri volunteer assistant mentor Dom Bradley will deal with off against Youssif Hemida, a former Maryland wrestler, in preparing for the United States Olympic Trials this April.