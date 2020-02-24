much-more-concert-events,-gatherings,-and-motion-pictures-postponed-or-canceled-because-of-to-coronavirus-outbreak

Current February 24 KST:

The Korean Songs Awards has decided to cancel its ceremony and in its place announce winners on the net.

On February 24, the firm shared a statement detailing that in response to the severity of considerations and pitfalls concerning novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they tried out to discover possible countermeasures so that they could however hold the ceremony. Having said that, with the crisis notify level risen to the maximum amount and every person using safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus, they established it would be challenging to hold the ceremony.

They for that reason made a decision that they would terminate the 17th Korean Songs Awards ceremony, inquiring for understanding as it was a selection designed immediately after prioritizing everyone’s basic safety and health and fitness.

The winners of the awards will be revealed on-line at noon KST on February 27.

See the nominees for the 17th Korean New music Awards right here.

As the variety of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) circumstances continues to surge in South Korea, more events have been pushed back again or canceled entirely. As of February 24 at 9 p.m. KST, there are around 800 confirmed instances of COVID-19 in South Korea.

TWICE’s Seoul live performance, which JYP Entertainment initially mentioned would be using position as planned, has now been canceled. The concert had been scheduled for March seven-8 at the KSPO Dome. JYP Entertainment will shortly be releasing information on how to terminate and refund tickets as effectively as what will materialize to pre-ordered live performance items.

SHINee’s Taemin has postponed his solo live performance, “Never Gonna Dance Yet again,” which had been scheduled for March 13-15 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium. SM Leisure has announced that enthusiasts can refund their tickets via the formal ticket seller, Of course24.

Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min’s future film has experienced to set filming on hold right after Jordan (in which the film shoot is having area) banned Koreans from entering the region. The film distributor said, “The entry ban was declared very last evening, so even the manufacturing team are at a loss for what to do. They are at present in discussions about the latest circumstance. There is no crystal clear respond to but, but we will do our best to make sure there are no problems with filming.” Filming was scheduled to start out at the close of March and many generation staff members had currently absent to Jordan to get ready.

The wrap occasion for “Dr. Intimate 2” on February 24 will be held privately, with just the cast and crew obtaining a tranquil food with each other to celebrate the finish of filming. No press shots of the party will be taken.

The hugely popular show “Mister Trot” has canceled the recording for its final episode, at first planned for February 24, immediately after the authorities declared the greatest warn amount possible for the coronavirus outbreak.

PENTAGON has canceled a supporter indication party planned for February 28. Cherry Bullet has canceled their weekly “Che-ting” occasion. Son Dong Pyo’s 1st lover assembly, prepared for March 28, has been postponed.

Park Shin Hye’s motion picture “Call” has postponed its premiere, initially prepared for March. Park So Dam’s motion picture “Fukuoka” has canceled its prepared push conference on March 3 and postponed its premiere day. CJ Enjoyment has postponed its screening date for the black-and-white variation of “Parasite.”

