[much-more-passengers-to-go-away-cruise-ship-in-cambodia-following-coronavirus-checks]



A gentleman takes a phone contact as the cruise ship MS Westerdam is witnessed docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Clare Baldwin

February 19, 2020

By Chhorn Chansy

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Extra passengers from a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia final week just after becoming turned away at five other ports will fly house on Tuesday, following checks for the new coronavirus, the country’s key minister reported.

An American lady who had been on the Westerdam cruise ship tested positive for the virus at the weekend immediately after a distinctive flight chartered by the cruise line arrived at Malaysia, prompting renewed scrutiny for the hundreds of passengers and crew even now on board or ashore in Cambodia.

“Today extra than 300 holidaymakers will fly from Phnom Penh to Dubai on a (Boeing) 777 plane, I have figured out from the ship’s crew,” Key Minister Hun Sen stated in a speech.

He explained samples from the remaining passengers had been getting flown by helicopter for testing in the money, Phnom Penh. The moment well being officers have confirmed negative benefits, the holidaymakers will be authorized to disembark.

Holland The united states Line, which is owned by cruise giant Carnival Corp, reported 255 company and 747 crew are still aboard the Westerdam, which docked at the port of Sihanoukville on Friday, awaiting clearance.

“We foresee this will get various days and enormously enjoy the thoroughness of all authorities associated in resolving this scenario,” a statement from the cruise line said.

Another 406 travellers who experienced been transferred to Phnom Penh have analyzed detrimental for the an infection.

“Cleared company could vacation dwelling, and arrangements are being manufactured for individuals visitors,” the enterprise statement explained.

Some 1,455 passengers and 802 crew boarded the cruise ship when it set sail on Feb. one from Hong Kong.

The vessel spent two months at sea just after being turned absent by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand even nevertheless the ship said there were being no coronavirus conditions aboard.

(Writing by Kay Johnson Enhancing by Helen Popper)