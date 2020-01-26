Mucho Gusto wins the Pegasus World Cup

% MINIFYHTML26bb036ca7c82d8691325928ee801aeb11%

Mucho Gusto con Irad Ortiz wins the Pegasus World Cup in Gulfstream Park

Mucho Gusto provided coach Bob Baffert with his second success at the Pegasus World Cup in Gulfstream Park.

The legendary American coach won the inaugural race of the valuable match with the brilliant Arrogate in 2017. Gray had won the Breeders & # 39; Cup Classic in its previous start and received gold at the next World Cup in Dubai.

With breeders & # 39; Cup Dirt Mile one-two Spun To Run and Omaha Beach both thrown away earlier this week, this year’s renewal had taken a lot of shine, but that doesn’t take away from the winner, who produced a race – the best performance to win emphatically.

Mounted by Irad Ortiz Jr., the four-year-old boy broke up before he was taken back to sit behind the leaders.

A lot of taste started running after straightening his house and was four and a half meters from the second place, Mr. Freeze on the line.

“Those are the most exciting, if you don’t expect it,” Baffert told www.bloodhorse.com.

“He just showed up. We’ve always wanted to see him run like that, but he was defeated by Maximum Security and he was chasing some really good horses. Today it was a different field.”

“The horse was sent very well and I had no intention of bringing it there, but it worked very well the other day.”

Much Taste could now stand in line for the inauguration of the $ 20 million Saudi Cup on February 29 in Riyadh.

Baffert added: “He did not receive an invitation to the Saudi Arabia Cup, so I thought if he did well enough, he would receive an invitation, and who would know that the race fell apart at the end (with the scratches) from Omaha) Beach and spun to run), unfortunately.

“It is the best he has seen. He looked great in the warm-up and Irad Ortiz did it quite masterfully.”

The admirable mare of Aidan O & # 39; Brien, Magic Wand, again had to win with small honor in the previous Pegasus World Cup Turf.

The globetrotten daughter of Galileo came in second place 12 months ago instead of Bricks And Mortar in the same competition. He then finished second with the same horse in the Arlington Million before chasing his magical roommate in the Irish Champion Stakes.

He finally broke his group’s one duck at Mackinnon Stakes in Australia in November, and after being hit by Win Bright in the Hong Kong Cup last month, he was looking forward to returning to the winning path on his return to the United States . .

After cutting off much of the race from Ryan Moore, however, it was broken too late by Michael Maker’s Zulu Alpha, with Tyler Gaffalione as the winning driver.

Sin Parole, previously trained in Britain by John Gosden and now with Chad Brown, was the favorite for Magic Wand, but ended with a disappointing 11 of 12 runners under Frankie Dettori.