Muddy water: The struggle to save Japan’s ailing freshwater pearl industry

Pearls were largely a coincidence of nature until entrepreneur Kokichi Mikimoto invented a method of cultivating them by inserting a foreign body into the oyster shells in the late 19th century.

A shell protects the organs of a mollusk from predators. The first of three individual components of a mollusc shell is an inner mother-of-pearl layer (mother-of-pearl), which consists of a continuously secreting calcium carbonate, which is used to smother foreign objects. This persistent reaction ultimately creates pearls.

After receiving a patent for the production of “nucleated” pearls in 1916, Mikimoto finally produced a saltwater pearl from the tiny Akoya oyster native to Japan. Akoya pearls are still highly valued today.

Mikimoto, whose dream was “to decorate the necks of all women around the world with pearls”, successfully applied his process to larger South Sea oysters to produce distinctive black and white pearls.

Lake Biwa is the largest lake in the country and has been producing mollusc species such as shells for at least 2 million years, many of which are known to naturally produce pearls.

Hoping to use Mikimoto’s knowledge, the Shiga prefecture invited the “father of cultured pearls” and his staff to Lake Biwa in 1917. After numerous mistakes in the use of imported mollusks, researchers who returned in 1924 finally managed to establish a freshwater cultivation technique using Biwa’s own mother-of-pearl shell (Hyriopsis schlegeli).

Instead of inserting foreign bodies, the researchers implanted soft tissue in the gonads of the Biwa molluscs and waited three years instead of one or two. They discovered that this method without germs or with tissue germs usually produces up to 20 pearls in a bowl.

As a result, Lake Biwa played an important role in building a domestic freshwater pearl industry, which for a while conquered the world market.

The water temperature of Lake Biwa reached 30 degrees Celsius last summer – a record high. | PHILIPPE VOISIN

Challenges for Biwa pearls

By implanting soft tissue in molluscs, the farmers of Lake Biwa can produce up to 20 pearls in a bowl. | PHILIPPE VOISIN

Although biwa pearls are not always round like their counterparts in salt water, they come in a variety of colors and shapes. They were considered valuable enough in the late 1930s to build a successful pearl industry along the southern shores of the lake.

In the decades after the Second World War, biwa pearls dominated the world market. At that time, many Japanese consumers knew little about the production of freshwater pearls in their country, because until recently, the best outlets for expensive luxury items were all abroad.

In particular, Jinbo Pearls, based in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, was distributed to the boutiques in Europe and North America and served as a livelihood for countless pearl growers at the lake. Pearl production on Lake Biwa peaked at just over 6,000 kilograms a year in the early 1970s, while the annual value of pearls exported peaked at around 40 billion yen a decade later.

At the end of the 1980s, however, the Biwa pearl industry collapsed. Those who are close to the sector typically list two main factors.

First, domestic freshwater breeders faced increasing competition from China. Interestingly, it is believed that Chinese cultivators picked up on the intrinsic tissue technology through cultural exchange programs between the two countries.

“Japan had exchange programs with China at the time,” said Seki Shinsuke, a fishery official in Shiga Prefecture. “We taught them the technology, maybe without knowing the effects. Maybe we even sent experts to China to help them. “

As a result, China’s freshwater pearl industry flourished. The quality of Chinese freshwater pearls was initially inferior, which is why they were nicknamed “Rice Krispies” because of their irregularities.

Over the years, however, Chinese breeders’ techniques have been refined so that China’s best freshwater pearls can now keep up with those of Lake Biwa.

The Biwa pearl industry was also affected by a number of environmental problems. Freshwater mussels usually need a constant source of cool, clean water with a high mineral content. However, a large number of waterborne pollutants from surrounding farms, industries and households get into the lake and affect the water quality.

Higher average water temperatures due to climate change and damage to lagoons have also affected the lake’s ecosystem.

Lake Biwa pearls come in different shapes and colors. | PHILIPPE VOISIN

Branding issues

Biwa pearls continue to face fierce competition in the market, leading many freshwater pearls to be equated with those cultivated in Shiga Prefecture. Some cultivators in China have reportedly taken advantage of this by selling inferior pearls as “biwa pearls.”

Kumiko Okazaki, curator at the Pearl Museum in Kobe, says that a powdery residue is usually noticed when an older Chinese pearl is shaken over a dark piece of paper. Nowadays, buyers can largely no longer distinguish Biwa pearls from other types of fresh water.

The US Federal Trade Commission has ruled that it is an unfair trade practice to label all freshwater pearls as “biwa pearls”.

To remedy this misunderstanding, the city of Moriyama has introduced certification for pearls that have been cultivated in their city on Lake Biwa. In return, Moriyama pearl sellers donate part of their sales to the local association.

China has reinvented itself as a pearl-cultivating nation and replaced Japan as the world’s leading commercial producer. As early as the 13th century, Chinese breeders inserted small amulets in cock scallops (Cristaria plicata) to make pearl buddhas.

Today China produces freshwater pearls in many places along the Yangtze River, although the breeders switched to shellfish production around 10 years ago. The quality of pearls cultivated with triangular shell shells is significantly better.

A domestic pearl growing area worth mentioning is Lake Kasumigaura in Ibaraki Prefecture. When Lake Biwa’s pearl industry moved south in the early 1980s, about a dozen pearl farmers moved to Lake Kasumigaura to start a new freshwater industry.

These pioneers successfully bred mussels (Hyriopsis cumingii) from the lake with Biwa pearl mussels.

An unintended consequence of this crossing is the extinction of pure pearl mussels in Lake Biwa.

The only pure pearl mussels currently known to exist in Japan are in Aomoris Lake Anenuma. This shellfish population is all that’s left of failed attempts to create a freshwater pearl industry in the far north.

The annual value of freshwater pearls exported peaked at around 40 billion yen in the early 1980s. | PHILIPPE VOISIN

cash injection

Shiga Prefecture inadvertently contributed to the decline of the freshwater pearl industry by taking various flood protection measures, including the construction of a higher road and a drainage canal on the Yasu River in the south of Lake Biwa.

In order to compensate the locals whose livelihood was lost, the prefectural government paid nearly 2 trillion yen to various industries. A percentage of this was earmarked for the development of new pearl farms.

In 2001, part of the payment was invested in the restoration of equipment such as metal cages, in which the shells are in the form of pearls, and in excavators that dredged the seabed. Special equipment is required to hang the shells over the bottom of the lake for three years, as it takes 1 meter of water above and below the lake to make pearls.

Sueharu Hane, who comes from Mie Prefecture, was one of the recipients of the prefecture money. He had started working on pearl farms right after high school amidst Mikimoto’s pearl boom. He moved to Shiga Prefecture to enter the emerging pearl industry.

The pearl farmers working near Lake Biwa have had financial problems since the late 1980s. | PHILIPPE VOISIN

“I asked many to teach me how to grow mussels, but we were all rivals at the time,” Hane recalls. “At some point, one or two locals helped me friendly when I started.”

Hane and his family lived on their mussel farm for several decades. However, when the market collapsed, he took a position as a salary worker. It was a lifestyle that he didn’t like.

At 85, Hane still enjoys the outdoors. “I will keep doing this job for as long as I can,” he says.

There are now five pearl farms at the southern end of Lake Biwa.

According to Masakazu Saiki, who took over his older father’s pearl farm in Omihachiman, Shiga prefecture in 2016, mussels develop in a symbiotic relationship with certain types of fresh water, such as catfish. In their larval stage, mussels are parasitic and attach to fish gills with hooks or suction cups at the beginning of their life cycle, he says.

In 2016, however, algal blooms covered large parts of the surface of Lake Biwa and the fish – and thus the mussels – fought for survival.

It takes a year or two for the mussels to be opened. However, less than 1 percent of pearl mussels now develop into adults through this process. The pearl farmers are now working with researchers to find better ways to grow mussels.

“It’s hard to make a living,” Saiki says. “We have to find a way to get more shells into adulthood.”

Teams from the Institute for Humans and Nature in Kyoto and the University of Shiga Prefecture are jointly researching lagoon ecosystems in Kusatsu, the birthplace of freshwater pearl farming.

Researcher Tohru Ikeya describes how he works with locals to discuss the restoration of the lagoon. A long-term rehabilitation project from Shiga Prefecture has just been completed to resume use of these lagoons.

“Lagoons are important because they usually have sufficient nutrients for efficient primary production. They are calm and have gentle waves, ”says Ikeya.

As soon as the wastewater disposal facilities are upstream, a steady inflow into the lagoons can possibly be brought back under control.

Local residents are already seeing that some parts are recovering.

“In the past, farmers and locals were able to boat the waterways,” says Ikeya. These environmentally friendly means of transportation are only available in a few places.

The climate crisis is an ongoing problem.

“The rise in temperature changes the balance of the lake,” Saiki says. “Last summer, the lake’s water temperature reached 30 degrees Celsius – a record high.”

Saiki’s father Isao adds that today’s shells are thinner and weaker than the shells of the past.

“Pearls of the past were of better quality because the mussels themselves were healthier,” says Isao.

Question of ethics

An employee at Jinbo Pearls in Otsu shows a customer jewelry made from Lake Biwa pearls. | PHILIPPE VOISIN

While researchers and farmers are struggling to save the pearl industry, there are some who want nothing more than to see their decline.

Jason Baker, senior vice president of international campaigns for people to treat animals ethically, believes pearl farming is unethical and exploitative.

Baker admits that we can’t be sure if mollusks feel pain if an “irritant” – a term that is used in nucleated pearl farming – is inserted, but people are “wrong on the side of compassion.”

He says there is “an endless variety of jewelry that doesn’t harm animals or the planet.”

Syuhei Ban, professor of plankton ecology at Shiga Prefectural University, counters with the explanation that pearl cultivation is a natural process.

In addition, mussels die as soon as the shells are opened and therefore do not suffer from the harvest.

“The residents of Kusatsu are holding a commemoration for the killed mussels,” added Ikeya. “And they teach children to respect living things in elementary school.”

While harvesting pearls causes the molluscs to die, the edible tissue is not wasted. Pearl mussels are generally not a very popular cuisine, but Saiki sells at least the edible parts to a restaurant called Yamajin in Omihachiman City, Shiga Prefecture.

Cruel or otherwise related environmental problems endanger far more than pearl farmers and restaurants.

In a National Geographic report entitled “A freshwater mussel apocalypse is underway” in December 2019, Carie Arnold examines the enormous value freshwater mussels have for maintaining healthy ecosystems.

Nevertheless “more and more freshwater mussels are dying (in the USA and in Europe)”, Arnold writes. Many are endangered almost overnight.

Baker highlights the environmental damage that people’s tastes of beauty have caused simply by saying that “aquaculture has helped destroy the natural pearl oyster beds”.

In fact, Ikeya notes that a 2016 study found that the wild mussels of Lake Biwa are “at risk” while the pearl mussels that are bred have difficulty reproducing.

The remaining pearl farms of Lake Biwa are at a crossroads and are threatened by a variety of environmental problems.

When the farmers finally stop cultivating these mother-of-pearl balls, all future biwa pearls will again be produced exclusively by wild molluscs.