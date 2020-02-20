[muezzin-stabbed-at-london-mosque-but-no-terror-hyperlink-observed]

LONDON – A person was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder right after an formal at one particular of London’s most significant mosques was stabbed through afternoon prayers on Thursday, police and mosque authorities explained.

The city’s Metropolitan Law enforcement force explained detectives investigating the stabbing do not assume it was terror-linked. Police did not speculate on a feasible motive.

Witnesses reported the muezzin — the person who calls Muslims to prayer — was attacked as prayers started at the London Central Mosque.

The law enforcement power reported officers referred to as to the mosque discovered a man in his 70s with stab wounds. Paramedics addressed the male and took him to a medical center, in which his accidents have been judged as not lifestyle-threatening.

Police mentioned another man was arrested at the mosque, positioned in close proximity to Regent’s Park, on suspicion of tried murder. They stated the suspect is a 29-calendar year-old who is considered to have been attending prayers at the mosque.

The mosque confirmed in a statement that the wounded guy was the mosque’s muezzin. It said the suspect was restrained by worshippers until finally law enforcement arrived.

Mosque-goers posted photos on Twitter of law enforcement holding a gentleman in a pink-hooded top rated down on the flooring right after the stabbing. The visuals confirmed a small knife less than a chair.

1 witness, Abi Watik, said the arrested guy experienced attended the mosque for numerous months. He mentioned the suspect stabbed the target in the shoulder just as afternoon prayers commenced.

“He was praying powering him and then he stabbed him,” Watik mentioned.

“We were shocked. We didn’t know what happened. We saw the dude on the ground and blood on his shoulder and the knife on the flooring,” he stated.

Ayaz Ahmad, an adviser to the mosque, claimed the suspect was “not a frequent,” but experienced been seen around the mosque just before.

“This is a central mosque, folks arrive to pray if they are on holiday getaway. You get a good deal of new faces,” he said.

“We reside in a culture exactly where we listen to a whole lot about knife crime and what have you, but in fact to bodily be in a circumstance exactly where you are firsthand seeing an attempted murder just take spot, it is very shocking,” Ahmad added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reported on Twitter that he was “deeply involved by this incident at London Central Mosque. Every single Londoner is entitled to come to feel risk-free in their location of worship & I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated.”

British Muslims have been the concentrate on of earlier attacks by significantly-right extremists. In June 2018, an attacker drove a van into a group of people leaving evening prayers in London. A single guy died and a dozen individuals have been injured.

Primary Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the assault at the London Central Mosque.”

“It’s so terrible that this ought to transpire, especially in a put of worship,” Johnson wrote. “My thoughts are with the target and all these affected.”