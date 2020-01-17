MUFG appoints math experts as CEO to lead the digital transformation in Japan’s negative interest rates

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. named Hironori Kamezawa Chief Executive Officer on Friday and turned to a math expert to help Japan’s largest bank find a way into the digital age.

58-year-old Kamezawa will take first place on April 1, the Tokyo-based bank said on the same day in a statement confirming news reports earlier this week. He succeeds Kanetsugu Mike (63), who resigns after only one year, but remains head of the main loan subsidiary.

Kamezawa is currently the vice president and head of the lender’s technology overhaul. He faces the challenge of reshaping a domestic company that is plagued by low interest rates and expensive branches.

“We expect MUFG to accelerate its digital efforts promoting Kamezawa,” Rie Nishihara, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Tokyo, wrote in a note. “The speed of management is also expected to increase as the roles of head of the holding company and head of the bank are divided.”

Kamezawa is a graduate of Tokyo University in Mathematics and a rare breed in an industry where most of the leading minds have either a legal or an economic background. As Chief Digital Transformation Officer, he was instrumental in the development of MUFG’s digital coin.

“Large foreign banks have similar concerns about digitization,” Kamezawa said at a press conference after the announcement. “The biggest task is to strike a balance between safety and comfort.”

Split roles

Maintaining Mike’s main role as a banking unit aligns the MUFG with its two main domestic competitors. Both Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. have separate heads of their holding and credit units, and MUFG has been asked to do the same to better manage the growing and diversified businesses.

Mike informed reporters that he was appointed to the two posts to speed up the bank’s overhaul. The lender is now ready to share the roles, he said.

In last year’s MUFG annual report, Tsutomu Okuda, an external director who chaired the Nomination and Governance Committee, defended the bank’s decision to give Mike “double hat leadership” and added that this was due to governance View “not desirable”.

MUFG has cut branches and redesigned others to replace rows of cashiers with tablet computers and video booths – a move that helps customers migrate to digital platforms.

The bank recorded a 94 billion yen ($ 853 million) write-down in the past fiscal year after abolishing an information technology upgrade in its credit card department that could not keep pace with changes in payment technology. Akamai Technologies Inc. is currently building a new blockchain-based payment system.

