MUFG has just posted the first quarterly loss in a decade

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. posted its first quarterly loss in a decade and cut its annual earnings forecast after posting a significant charge on its stake in an Indonesian bank.

The core credit business plummeted in the quarter, underlining the challenge for Hironori Kamezawa when he replaced Kanetsugu Mike as chief executive officer in April. Gains from the sale of equity investments and bonds were insufficient to support earnings, and the cost of bad debt rose, as the results of Tuesday’s third quarter showed.

Japan’s largest bank had previously announced its 207.4 billion yen ($ 1.9 billion) investment in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, reflecting a drop in the share price of the recently acquired lender. Added to this was a ¥ 26.7 billion impairment on the US banking business, which had to refinance mortgages after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates.

MUFG now expects ¥ 750 billion in net income after a previous profit of ¥ 900 billion. Investors shrugged as the stock went up 0.9 percent on Wednesday morning in Tokyo, reducing this year’s decline to below 4 percent.

“There were no major surprises,” Masahiko Sato, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., wrote in a note. MUFG could post gains on overseas bond sales in the coming quarters, particularly because long-term US interest rates have been falling recently, he said.

MUFG relied on profits from the sale of foreign bonds in the past fiscal year to increase earnings. Operating profit rose 5.5 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year thanks to the global market business, which includes such transactions. The customer segment, which includes banking and wealth management, suffered a decline in operating profit.

Lending profitability is under pressure when Japan enters its fifth year with negative interest rates. Even so, MUFG’s rivals Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. made a higher profit last quarter after posting lending gains last week.

The MUFG announced in December that it would write down its investment in Danamon later in the quarter. Since the completion of the acquisition in April, there has been a need for a fee that triggered a sharp decline in the small portion of Danamon shares that were still trading on the free market when they were removed from the MSCI Inc. indices.

The bank said it could cancel the fee in late March if Danamon shares recover. No level was announced at which level a reversal would take place, but analysts estimate that it is around 4,700 rupiah per share. Danamon was traded in Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon at 3,440.

