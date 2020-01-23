MUFG Union introduces real-time payments

divide

The MUFG Union Bank is now offering business customers real-time payments via the RTP network The Clearing House (TCH), the MUFG announced on Thursday (January 23).

The RTP network offers instant payments, giving customers the ability to use funds instantly. Real-time payments simplify the process and save time, which leads to better cash flow and financial management.

“Real-time payments offer our customers the speed of payment processing that enables them to meet their business needs in a rapidly changing digital commerce environment,” said Ranjana Clark, head of Global Transaction Banking and Transaction Banking Americas at MUFG, who is also President the bank acts in the Bay Area. “MUFG Union Bank is committed to supporting our customers’ move to real-time payments in the United States to improve their experience.”

The RTP network is the first payment system to be developed in the United States for over 40 years. The infrastructure provides financial institutions with a contemporary draft for domestic payments. The platform also has extensive data functions and quick proof of payment.

With instant processing, funds can be paid out in seconds and companies see advanced processing, fraud reduction and more.

“Real-time payments not only speed up the speed and security of the transaction, they also offer a standardized message format that provides comprehensive information across the entire payment lifecycle. It’s a whole new way to think about payments, ”said MUFG General Manager and Head of Product, Innovation and Risk Management, Transaction Banking Americas, Ray Fattell.

A survey by Silicon Valley analyst FICO found that the escalation of real-time payment platforms – including person-to-person transfers (P2P) and mobile communications – has increased fraud across the Asia-Pacific region for the majority of banks.

Four out of five banks in this region said fraud losses have increased. Almost a quarter expect fraud to increase “significantly” over the next 12 months. Over half expect a “moderate” increase.

“While the convenience of real-time payments is good news for customers, banks are increasingly having no time to make a transaction or payment,” said Dan McConaghy, president of FICO Asia Pacific. “Banks no longer just have to deal with passwords and OTPs, but also with biometrics, device telemetry and customer behavior analyzes in order to keep pace with the changing payment landscape.”

The acceleration of monetary movements is likely to have a significant impact on the way in which organizations of all types – especially banks and financial institutions – deal with liquidity. Pete McIntyre, director of Planixs Financial Services, said that the trend towards real-time payments – and real-time liquidity management – is not only a difficult achievement, but also brings new challenges for treasurers of financial institutions.

