Muguruza overcomes the Australian challenge after the Kilimanjaro climb | Sports

MELBOURNE, January 23 – Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has climbed Kilimanjaro to free himself from tennis. The unusual off-season preparation pays off after reaching the third round at the Australian Open today.

The number one in the Spanish ex-world ranking defeated the domestic hope Ajla Tomljanovic 6: 3, 3: 6, 6: 3 and meets Elina Svitolina from Ukraine or Lauren Davis from the USA.

The 26-year-old Muguruza won the French Open 2016 and Wimbledon next year, but her career has stalled and is now 32nd.

At the last two Grand Slams at Wimbledon and the US Open, she went into the first round and decided to try something completely different to prepare for the 2020 season.

“You climb this mountain and it’s just you. You get no award up there, no prize, no photo, nothing,” said Muguruza of the few days in November that climbed the highest mountain in Africa.

“Being there is a huge physical and mental challenge, and I was just looking for something fun, an experience other than tennis.”

For someone who doesn’t like cold weather, Muguruza admits that she occasionally had concerns on the hike.

“I have a lot to fight and climb with my team there and below zero (degrees) and at night,” she said.

“At some point you want,” Okay, what am I doing here? “

It’s early, but Muguruza’s shape has improved in 2020.

At her opening tournament in Shenzhen, China, she won for the first time in a row since the French Open from May to June before losing in the semi-finals.

She was then pushed out of the Hobart quarter-finals with a viral illness. – AFP