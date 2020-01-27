Muhammad Ali’s refusal to join the US Army made him an icon

“My conscience doesn’t let me go to shoot my brother or some darker people or some poor hungry people for big, mighty America. And shoot for what? They never called me niggers, they never lynched me, they got me no dogs stolen, they didn’t rob me of my nationality, raped and killed my mother and father. … shoot for what? how can I shoot the poor people? just take me to prison. “

The brazen, tough, and fast-talking Muhammad Ali knew why he didn’t want to join the US Army – and he would be heard.

Many rejected the draft, but none of them were much like Ali. Admittedly, when the order came to register in 1967, he was already a heavyweight boxing world champion.

As such, his rejection was loud. The man’s personality and politics were already known at the age of 25.

The heavy immorality of the many series of U.S. military adventurism means that we tend to look gracefully at those who oppose and applaud these wars.

However, very little time is spent on the specificity of these contradictions. For someone as controversial as Ali, it wasn’t just because he was a pacifist that he didn’t join the U.S. military effort.

Sure, he was against the war in Vietnam before the anti-war movements were even brought together by counterculture people. But Ali wasn’t the type to encourage turning the other cheek.

On integration, he once said: “I am not killed if I try to force myself on people who do not want me. Integration is wrong. White people do not want it, Muslims do not want it.”

When the tiring consequences of refusing to be drafted fell on the boxer, Ali’s conscientious objection did not appeal to pacifism.

“Because of my awareness as a Muslim minister and my personal conviction, I reject the call for introduction. I do this with full understanding of its implications. I searched my conscience, ”said Ali in April 1967.

That doesn’t mean that Ali didn’t want peace. That would be ridiculous.

In fact, after some time of disagreement with civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., King summed up the problem of American imperialism and pointed out the commonality he shared with the boxer: “As Muhammad Ali puts it, we are all black and brown and poor – victims of the same oppression system. “

Ali would later find that the problem wasn’t just white against black. Interests that could hide behind racist tensions caused and caused wars.

The biggest defiance for Ali was that America never made him feel part of the country. And he was angry.

The boxer claimed that he threw away the gold medal he won at the 1960 Rome Olympics when he thought that the country he was fighting for didn’t really want him.

In 1964, Ali changed his name from the one given at birth to Cassius Clay and called it a “slave name”.

And when he was sentenced to prison for refusing to join the army, Ali said, “So what? We [blacks] have been in prison for 400 years. “

The United States did not feel at home, but was ordered to take the ultimate risk. In a way, it was an opportunity to remind this country of the ugliness it had sown in it.

The country was not expected to be asked to stop the end of the deal. For Ali, the moral of this social contract was mutual.

And if the country does not keep its promise, we reject it. Ali went to the conversation.