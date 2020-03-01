[muhyiddin-can-take-oath-as-8th-pm-in-advance-of-king]

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves before heading for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of business as the eighth Key Minister of Malaysia prior to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara.

The swearing-in took put at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Slight Throne Space) at 10.33am.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new primary minister in accordance with Content articles 40(two)(a) and 43(two)(a) of the Federal Structure.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad experienced been the interim key minister right after resigning as the seventh PM on Feb 24. — Bernama

