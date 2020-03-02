[muhyiddin-clocks-in-as-pm]

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin comes at Putra Perdana March two, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin began his perform as the 8th Key Minister these days.

He entered the Perdana Putra developing, which homes the Key Minister’s place of work, at eight am to start out his official responsibility as the country’s new primary minister.

On his arrival, Muhyiddin was welcomed by Chief Secretary to the Federal government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, ahead of becoming taken to the fifth floor where by his place of work is found.

Prayers had been recited ahead of he entered his place of work and Muhyiddin also signed the graduation of duty e-book.

Muhyiddin, 72, took his oath of business as the eighth Key Minister of Malaysia just before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at the Istana Negara yesterday (March 1).

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new primary minister in accordance with Articles or blog posts 40 (two) (a) and 43 (two) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

On his initial day, Muhyiddin will show up at conferences with Mohd Zuki, Inspector-Typical of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Defence Force chief Typical Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama