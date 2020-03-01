[muhyiddin-comes-in-istana-negara-for-swearing-in-as-eighth-pm]

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at Istana Negara for his swearing in ceremony as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, adhering to a 7 days-long political tussle.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president arrived to the palace grounds via Gate A single at nine.51am in a black Proton Perdana carrying the amount plate W9R.

He is established to be sworn in at 10.30am nowadays.

Yesterday, the Yang Di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah experienced consented to Muhyiddin’s appointment, believing that he possibly instructions the greater part of Parliament.

Muhyiddin had remaining his residence together with Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali Umno president and Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president and Marang MP Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Around 20 police officers also stood as an honour guard to welcome Muhyiddin and his convoy.

On arrival to the palace’s entrance Malaysia’s most recent key minister had waved to associates of the push covering the event amid cries of: “Tan Sri! Tan Sri!”

Nevertheless, former primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his workforce had worked up to the 11th hour to encourage the King that he managed the the greater part of Parliament.

The Langkawi lawmaker experienced held a press convention this morning stating that Muhyiddin does not handle the majority in Parliament but Sultan Abdullah experienced refused to meet with the re-appointed Pakatan Harapan primary minister hopeful.

Malaysia was strike with a political turmoil for a week following Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation as prime minister and Bersatu chairman resulting in an rigorous energy grab for the vacuum that he remaining by the political functions.

Bersatu was split in two with a minority faction supporting Dr Mahathir though the the greater part of their 26 MPs had stuck to their party’s president.

PKR on the other hand observed an exodus of 9 MPs below rogue leader Azmin and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.