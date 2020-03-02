[muhyiddin:-i-am-not-a-traitor]

A guy watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Shah Alam on March 2, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has stressed today that he is not a traitor, after he was singled out by his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for major a new governing administration replacing Pakatan Harapan’s two-year administration.

The country’s eighth primary minister mentioned he only took in excess of as prime minister in get to “save the country” from a prolonged political tumult.

“I know there are all those who are offended with me. As envisioned, there are functions who termed me a traitor.

“Hear me out. I am not a traitor,” the key minister reported in his to start with tackle to the nation pursuing his swearing-in.

In his specific tackle titled “An Attraction to the Citizens of Malaysia”, Muhyiddin experienced described the events that led to him staying sworn in.

Yesterday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad experienced expressed disappointment in Muhyiddin, whom he claimed had been plotting a governing administration without the need of Pakatan Harapan for a extended time.

Dr Mahathir, when requested if he felt disappointed in Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for his steps that contributed to the weeklong political turmoil, sidestepped and alternatively took a swipe in the direction of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir also revealed that amid the confusion more than the standing of his chairmanship in Bersatu, Muhyiddin experienced taken the liberty to appoint himself as the chairman, which he claimed was an unlawful shift.

A rally to “reject traitors” experienced also been held past night to protest against Muhyiddin’s appointment, with attendants exclaiming that he is not their choice as primary minister.

Speakers in the course of the rally, activists Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, have considering the fact that been investigated by the law enforcement around their involvement.