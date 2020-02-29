[muhyiddin:-i’m-bringing-perikatan-nasional’s-voice-to-the-palace]

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin mentioned he will convey the voice of “Perikatan Nasional” to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah nowadays.

He explained the new coalition’s intention is to preserve the place from the present-day political crisis.

“All of us from Perikatan Nasional, everybody you can see below, will be likely to Istana Negara with this doc that we are bringing, to find an audience with the Agong.

“Our intention is to do our degree finest to help save the nation from what is likely on now.

“We have a sincere purpose and we implore all Malaysians to offer prayers and show aid for our efforts to make certain our achievement,” he instructed reporters in entrance of his residence before leaving for Istana Negara these days.

Muhyiddin, even so, declined to comment on Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s conclusion not to help him as the up coming primary minister.

“I contact on every person to pray and hope we will get blessings from Allah,” he mentioned just before leaving.

Muhyiddin who is in the spotlight in the race to be the following prime minister is currently supported by a faction of Bersatu, previous PKR member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, PAS, Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

Nonetheless this morning Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stated he has the numbers to be the future key minister of Malaysia, after assembly with Pakatan Harapan.

Yesterday, PH experienced said it was backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be its prime minister candidate.