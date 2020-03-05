[muhyiddin-in-charge-of-all-federal-govt-departments-right-until-appointment-of-cupboard-ministers]

Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin comes at Putra Perdana March 2, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March five — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is in demand of all federal ministries and departments until the appointment of new Cupboard ministers.

Muhyiddin’s ministerial capabilities have been said in the Federal Government Gazette, Ministers of the Federal Authorities (No.2) Get 2020 uploaded on the Lawyer-General’s Chambers’ website.

“It is notified that the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shall be billed with the accountability in regard of all departments of the federal federal government and the topics for which the departments are liable right until the appointment of other ministers in the Cupboard,” it claimed.

In accordance to the gazette, the buy came into procedure on March 1, 2020.

The gazette also notified the revocation of the Ministers of the Federal Govt Oder 2020 [P.U. (A) 77/2020]. — Bernama