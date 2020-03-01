Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Malaysia’s eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has remaining the palace compounds soon after his swearing in ceremony at the Istana Negara nowadays.

Muhyiddin was sworn in at all over 10.30am by Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah, resolving Malaysia’s 7 days-very long political disaster that occurred soon after seventh key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation.

He had arrived at all over nine.51 am in a black Proton Perdana carrying the variety plate W9R together with a convoy of 5 autos and remaining at 12.10pm. He was in the palace for about two hours.

As he remaining the palace grounds in his convoy, Muhyiddin experienced winded down his window and waved to the push covering the function, very similar to his arrival.

This morning, the Pagoh MP experienced remaining his personal residence in Bukit Damansara together with Gombak MP and previous PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Marang MP and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Bagan Datoh MP and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He had acquired the consent of the King to be appointed as the eighth primary minister yesterday when he confident Sultan Abdullah that he is most likely to command the greater part in Parliament.

Even so, his statements had been disputed by Dr Mahathir who said he did not have the vast majority, as Pakatan Harapan has the guidance of at minimum 113 MPs out of 222.

Unfortunately for the Langkawi lawmaker Sultan Abdullah had dismissed his request for an viewers and proceeded with Muhyiddin’s swearing-in ceremony.