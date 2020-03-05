[muhyiddin:-spm-2019-final-results-display-success-of-education-and-learning-system]

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the greater total achievement as in contrast to the 2018 final results was an indicator that the expansion and efficiency of the instruction procedure and the policies practised experienced succeeded in supplying high-quality education to all levels of modern society. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March five ― The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2019 examination outcomes obviously exhibit that the numerous initiatives taken by the Schooling Ministry (KPM) have borne outcomes, mentioned Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement listed here now, he said the improved overall achievement as as opposed to the 2018 outcomes was an indicator that the expansion and success of the education system and the procedures practised had succeeded in providing high-quality education and learning to all levels of culture.

“In this issue, KPM is always building endeavours to boost the top quality of the nationwide education and learning program. The 2019 SPM final results is element of the proof of the endeavours and motivation of KPM to deliver the greatest education for all,” he mentioned.

Congratulating SPM 2019 candidates for the superior outcomes, Muhyiddin reported the Nationwide Quality Place Common this time was 4.86, .03 position decrease than four.89 for 2018, wherever the lower rating confirmed far better accomplishment.

He underscored that the proportion of candidates qualified to obtain the SPM certification also rose, aside from 860 out of 1,402 Special Desires Candidates (CBK) who sat for the examination awarded the certificate.

“The functionality of course is a resource delight to households, academics and culture. I congratulate all moms and dads whose youngsters executed well,” he explained.

Muhyiddin mentioned family members encouragement performed an vital job to improve the functionality of their young children, apart from the perseverance of academics in moulding college students.

“Thank you teachers. With out the sacrifices of teachers, excellent and inspirational accomplishment will not develop into a actuality,”he included.

The prime minister also expressed his hope that learners who had been less prosperous would not despair around present-day outcomes.

“I believe that with the suitable encouragement, guidance and direction, insya-Allah (God keen) accomplishment will absolutely be obtained,” he claimed.

As for individuals who acquired remarkable final results, Muhyiddin reported he hoped that they proceed to perform tricky in foreseeable future so that they could contribute to the country, race and faith. ― Bernama