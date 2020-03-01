[muhyiddin-to-see-police,-army-chiefs-on-first-day-as-pm]

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves prior to heading for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves prior to heading for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will satisfy the inspector-general of police and the head of the Malaysian Armed Forces tomorrow, in accordance to the plan for his day in business office.

Muhyiddin is due at the Prime Minister’s Place of work at 8am tomorrow and will meet Main Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali right after a photocall.

The Pagoh MP will then leave in the afternoon to take a look at his household cemetery in Muar, Johor, exactly where he will continue to be for afternoon prayers.

Muhyiddin will return to the PMO for a assembly with IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at 4.30pm, adopted by his appointment with Armed Forces Main Basic Tan Sri Affendi Buang an hour later.

The Bersatu president became the prime minister this morning immediately after a 7 days of intense political intrigue that commenced with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah swore in Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister and the head of a new Perikatan Nasional authorities.