Muhyiddin Undisputedly Bersatu Pagoh Division Leader | Malaysia

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin won his post unchallenged. – Bernama picture

JOHOR BAHRU, January 26 – Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has unchallenged the post of Pagoh division head after nominations closed at 2:00 p.m. today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Dr. Sahruddin Jamal has also unchallenged the deputy head of department.

Informed party sources informed Bernama that the chairman of Johor Bersatu and the head of the Tebrau division, Mazlan Bujang, from his deputy, Saiful Ahmad, and also the head of the Srikandi (women’s wing) division, Noorlihan Ariffin, in a triangular election campaign with the upcoming party elections will be challenged.

Meanwhile, Johor Bersatu election committee chairman Ahmad Daud said that all 26 divisions of the state are authorized to send representatives to the party’s first election.

He said the nomination process in all 26 departments went smoothly today.

The party headquarters had already received nomination documents from 16 divisions by 7:00 p.m., the rest are to be handed over by 10:00 p.m.

He said there were triangular contests in 80 percent of the divisions, while pentagonal battles were also being held in two other divisions. – Bernama