[muhyiddin’s-allies-rejoice,-suggests-appointment-should-really-not-be-questioned]

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin celebrate in front of the latter’s residence in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Allies and supporters of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who will be sworn in as the country’s upcoming primary minister tomorrow rejoiced and feels vindicated right after a topsy-turvy 7 days in Malaysian politics.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan advised the press that the alliance of his occasion, Umno, Bersatu and members of Sarawak Parties Coalition (GPS) managed to give 114 votes, just two move the least vast majority votes of Parliamentarians to type a govt.

“He been given 114 votes (MPs). This is not a minor federal government (simple vast majority) but a vast majority from 222 MPs.

“PAS would like to congratulate Muhyiddin for getting selected according to the democratic process and the appointment should really not be questioned by any parties,” he stated.

In the meantime his counterpart from Umno, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, thanked the supporters and the party’s allies for resolving the disaster according to the structure and polices.

He mentioned that with the appointment of Muhyiddin as the eighth primary minister, people will no longer be in a state of confusion.

“There will be no thorough assertion for concern of misinterpretation, only gratitude can see the approach likely well, which is all I can remedy,” he stated.

Annuar, nevertheless, declined to remark about Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad, who was Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate.

“Don’t be overjoyed. We are nonetheless a family.

“After this, we should assistance the key minister establish the place,” stated the Umno secretary-general.

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin is pictured in entrance of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s dwelling in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

In the meantime, previous PKR vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin said she feels vindicated and relieved that they finally made Muhyiddin as the upcoming prime minister.

“Alhamdulillah, one 7 days of tricky perform.

“We handle to make Tan Sri Muhyiddin as the primary minister of Malaysia.

“It’s an thrilling time just after a single 7 days of ups and downs,” reported the Ampang MP.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured in entrance of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s property in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

In the meantime, her counterparts, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah did not want to remark but simply replied “Alhamdulillah (Praise to God)” when approached by reporters.

Far more and a lot more supporters have been observed coming to Muhyiddin’s dwelling.

The previous Pakatan Harapan Household Minister is scheduled to just take his oath in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara tomorrow morning.