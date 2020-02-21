[mujahid:-govt-committed-in-instilling-quranic-values-in-administration]

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Section Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks through a press meeting in Putrajaya January 15, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — The authorities by its several religious agencies is dedicated in the exertion to instil Quranic values in the country’s administration, suggests Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof.

He mentioned the effort and hard work was aspect of the government’s plan to convert out a merciful Malaysian nation comprising a affluent and civilised people.

“This displays the determination of the federal government in uniting the folks of Malaysia,’’ he claimed at the closing of the national-degree Quran Recitation and Memorisation Ceremony 1441H/2020, which was officiated by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, listed here, tonight.

He said a civilised society in its true sense intended that members of the modern society co-operated with every single other, and prioritised collective gain around own interests.

“Civilised customers of the neighborhood will recognize the spirit of supporting one another to obtain the typical good,” he explained. — Bernama