[mujahid-leaves-it-to-law-enforcement-to-investigate-death-menace-from-him]

GEORGE City, Feb 23 — Minister in the Primary Minister’s Section Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa will go away it to the law enforcement to perform investigation in excess of the demise threat built against him.

The minister who is in demand of the Islamic affairs stated he would give total cooperation to the police in their probe.

“It is learnt that a police report has been built but it was not lodged by me. I’m waiting around for suggestions from the police,” he informed reporters following attending the north zone-level Ziarah Kasih Rahmah (Zikir) 2020 programme in this article these days.

Yesterday, non-governmental organisation Pertubuhan Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN) lodged a law enforcement report towards 5 people today above Facebook postings that incorporated a death threat versus Mujahid. — Bernama