Mukesh, suspected of a crime in Delhi in 2012, withdrew his plea before the Supreme Court to seek permission to file a fresh curative petition – Indian News

The apex court on Monday ordered that a petition filed by one of the convicts of the Delhi capital punishment in 2012, Mukesh Singh, is seeking action against his former lawyer Vrinda Grover.

Mukesh Singh, one of four sentenced to death, claimed in his petition that Amicus Curiae Vrinda Grover, who represented him, had acted in conflict with the state against his interests.

“The petition is not viable,” said Justice Ben Arun Mishra and Justice MR Shah.

ML Sharma, Mukesh MP, has decided to withdraw the lawsuit after the bench objected to the fact that Mukesh’s statement was not signed by him but instead by his brother Suresh.

“The statement you filed was signed by Mukesh’s brother Suresh. How does he know what happened in prison? How does he know that Mukesh was not notified? He cannot speak Mukesh. This complaint should have been filed by Mukesh. If you withdraw the application or we will dismiss it,” Justice said. Arun Mishra.

The bench also questioned Sharma over allegations made in a petition against MP Vrinda Grover.

“You are making a very serious allegation of fraud against this court’s lawyer. What is the source of your knowledge? How does Suresh have personal knowledge of what happened in prison? “the court asked Sharma.

.