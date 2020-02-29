[mukhriz-inquiries-how-muhyiddin-can-be-pm-when-six-mps-from-bersatu-supports-dr-m]

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir questioned how Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin experienced garnered ample assistance from fellow MPs to be appointed as the eighth prime minister when some PPBM lawmakers experienced thrown their assist at the rear of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In an Instagram article, Mukhriz stated that there are six lawmakers from Bersatu that experienced supported Dr Mahathir as their primary minister applicant.

“How can 36 Bersatu member of parliament help Tan Sri Muhyiddin as PM if there are six of them that supports Tun Mahathir as PM?

“1) Mukhriz Mahathir – Jerlun, two) Ir Amiruddin Hamzah — Kubang Pasu, 3) Syed Saddiq Abd Rahman – Muar, four) Dr Maszlee Malik — Simpang Renggam, five) Eddin Syazlee Shith — Kuala Pilah, 6) Mahathir Mohamad – Langkawi.

“Lied to grow to be a PM?” he requested.

Muhyiddin was declared as the nation’s 8th primary minister by the royal palace earlier now, the place he had garnered 114 votes from Umno, Bersatu and members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) had mentioned that the coalition will perform its personal probe to discover out how Muhyiddin was appointed as prime minister.

Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub previously claimed that the PH coalition commanded the assist of involving 111 to 112 MPs, plenty of to form a basic bulk federal government.