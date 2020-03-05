[mukhriz-inquiries-muhyiddin’s-modify-of-heart,-suggests-damage-by-betrayal]

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir leave the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has questioned Bersatu acting president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his change of heart to support Umno.

Malaysiakini described that a baffled Mukhriz questioned how another person who was kicked out from Umno and was convincing others against the 1MDB scandal, has now decided on to perform with the very similar persons who deserted him again then.

“It was Muhyiddin, the previous deputy PM, who started out condemning his manager, previous primary minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

“If you go on YouTube right now, you can locate videos of Muhyiddin chatting in element about the make a difference. Furnishing us with evidence, we were confident by him, so we remaining Umno and fashioned Bersatu,” reported Mukhriz for the duration of a chat with Bersatu associates in Alor Setar previous evening, at his home in Mentaloon.

“It was after all his revelations that we contested in the last nationwide polls (GE14) and successfully toppled a 60-year-old Barisan Nasional government,” he extra.

Mukhriz, who is reportedly having difficulties to maintain his MB post even though the problem stays standing quo for now, mentioned he was speechless to see Muhyiddin improve his stand and was now inclined to work with Umno leaders.

“I could not do it. Since I believed Muhyiddin, the aged Muhyiddin.

“But he would seem to have improved when faced with the PM post, it’s just a usually means to an end.

“To grow to be PM, he toppled our chairperson, and our PM, he plotted the downfall of the PM from our possess occasion Bersatu,” Mukhriz explained, referring to former primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

On Monday, Muhyiddin fashioned a new governing administration with assist from Umno, PAS MPs, and previous PKR MPs such as sacked deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 other folks.

“This is really heartbreaking,” Mukhriz explained, indicating that it was most distressing when 1 is betrayed not by an enemy, but a near pal.

“We are speechless. Because of to this, I missing numerous mates. I really do not know what to say,” he lamented.