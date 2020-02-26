[mulan-featurette-presents-driving-the-scenes-glimpse-at-stunt-operate]

Mulan featurette provides guiding-the-scenes seem at stunt get the job done

Disney has debuted a new featurette for the future are living-action remake of the 1998 classic Mulan highlighting the thorough choreography and intensive stunt work that went in to bringing the martial arts epic to lifestyle. The featurette can be viewed in the participant under!

When the Emperor of China challenges a decree that one particular man per loved ones should provide in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, actions in to take the spot of her ailing father. Masquerading as a gentleman, Hua Jun, she is analyzed each individual phase of the way and will have to harness her internal-power and embrace her real likely. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and receive her the respect of a grateful nation…and a very pleased father.

Mulan features a celebrated global forged led by Liu Yifei (The Forbidden Kingdom, The moment Upon a Time) was solid as Hua Mulan adhering to a year-lengthy world-wide casting lookup. Joining her are Donnie Yen (Rogue 1: A Star Wars Tale) as Commander Tung Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Concealed Dragon: Sword of Destiny) as Böri Khan Yoson An (The Meg) as Cheng Honghui with Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha, Raise the Red Lantern) as Xianniang and Jet Li (Shaolin Temple, Deadly Weapon four) as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek primarily based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan lands in theaters on March 27, 2020.

