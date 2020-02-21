[‘mulan’-receives-pg-thirteen-rating-forward-of-launch]

It was just disclosed that Mulan would be acquiring an surprising score when it hits theaters!

The forthcoming reside action film was provided a PG-13 ranking from the The Movement Picture Association of The united states (MPAA).

According to THR, the reasoning the ranking is “sequences of violence.”

This marks a first for Disney’s are living action movies as none have ever been given higher than a PG rating. The previous Disney motion picture to get a PG-13 score was Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Men Inform No Tales in 2017.

You can watch the most recent trailer for the motion picture appropriate below if you have not now seen it!

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th.

