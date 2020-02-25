[multi-automobile-collision-brings-about-weighty-delays-on-highway-ninety-nine]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans experiences a multi-car collision is producing heavy delays on Highway 99 by way of Bakersfield through the significant afternoon hurry hour.

A collision involving a number of motor vehicles happened in the bypass lane on northbound Freeway 99 at Airport Generate at all around three: 30 p.m.

The damage from the collision is influencing each instructions of traffic along Freeway 99 and has prompted backups on the transition from the westbound Freeway 58 on to northbound Freeway 99.

Caltrans advises motorists to locate alternate routes.