Multi-year closure at intersection of Stockdale Road and Stine Road begins Monday

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The south side of the Stockdale Highway / Stine Road intersection will be closed for the next two years starting Monday, as construction begins on the Centennial Bridge that will cross the Stockdale Highway.

The closure will prevent traffic from entering and exiting South Stine Road in Stockdale. Stine Road will be accessible from Belle Terrace and residents will be able to use adjacent streets to access the neighborhood from the Stockdale Highway.

The long-term closure, which was originally scheduled for December but has been delayed, is expected to remain in effect until the end of 2022.

In addition, daytime closures are planned for Stine Road, on the north side of Stockdale Road, on Wednesday and February 4. These closings will affect southbound traffic between Ford Avenue and Stockdale Road.

Southbound motorists will be diverted west on Ford Avenue to North McDonald Way to access the Stockdale Highway. The northbound lane on Stine Road should remain open while the contractor is building piles for the new bridge.