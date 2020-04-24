Multidisciplinary Artist Vivek Shraya: NPR

Vivek Shraya’s new novel The Subtweet recounts a friendship between two musicians – both brown, both women – that he implements under the pressure of online life.

Vivek Shraya's new novel, The Subtweet, follows the friendship of two brown women – Neela and Rukmini, both musicians – and how that friendship implements on one tweet.

The book could not have come at a more opportune time. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, Shraya, like many artists around the world, has taken her practice online – and in The Subtweet, she is examining the Internet culture on the page so as she is announcing to her in her own life.

“When I was writing The Subtweet, I was thinking about ways we can all give each other the benefit of the doubt,” says Shraya – something that doesn’t happen in the book, where insecurity and jealousy leading to a Twitter feud that sheds light on the fragility of online discourse among emerging artists.

Shraya is a brown, multi-disciplinary artist based in Calgary, Alberta, and today she is considered far from emerging. Over the past two decades, she has written books, released albums, promoted films, and worked as a mentor and teacher in the publishing world. She is also an assistant professor of English at the University of Calgary.

“You typically don’t walk into the bookstore and see trans and fresh people on the front stand, but she managed to become that symbol here,” says Cicely Belle Blain, a Canadian activist and writer. Shraya chose the debut collection of their poetry for publication with VS Books, her own publishing and mentoring printing press aimed at showcasing new writers of color.

Blain discovered Shraya in 2016 when the artist was in Vancouver turning to her children’s book The Boy & The Bindi, and they say her impact on the Canadian art world was transformative. “The power she had on stage was really inspiring,” they say. “We don’t often see the representation of trans people of color taking up space this way.”

As she did with The Boy & the Bindi, Shraya often brings her heritage to South Asia for her work. Even with The Subtweet, Shraya wanted the narrative not only to honor female friendships, but also the South Asian music industry in Toronto.

“I had to really try to figure out how to be brown in a music industry that is still pretty white,” says Shraya. “Subtweet was an opportunity to not only explore what it is like to be a brown cultural producer but also honor other South Asian artists who are becoming more visible and active through social media.”

Music is how Shraya started her career, and has been a constant throughout her life. In fact, each copy of The Subtweet comes with a link to download a free album featuring original Shraya songs performed for the novel.

She began writing records as a teenager, and released her first album online in 2002 – often performing with her brother in the band Too Attached. Shraya is also a collaborator and friend of the Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara.

Taking a years-long break to focus on writing books, Shraya returned to her first love in 2016 – the same year she started using female pronouns – with a single called Girl It’s Your Time. It’s a powerful hymn about claiming your true identity, something Shraya says she was finally able to do after years of masculinity in public while struggling with her sexuality and gender identity in private. .

“I think it shapes and moves how people engage with me and who shows an interest in my work,” Shraya says of her trans identity. According to her Instagram, she says, it shows a decline in men’s engagement in the years after she came out. And she says that while she can’t control how people react to her, she knows the fall must have something to do with the way her work began to challenge what her audiences were seeing.

You can see that challenge in its drastic titles: I Want to Kill Myself, I’m Afraid of Men. “I don’t know how many men will follow me after I write a book called I’m Afraid of Men,” she says wryly – Vanity Fair magazine called the book “cultural rocket fuel.”

And it’s true that as a brown trans artist, Shraya gets a lot of hate online. Last year, she wrote a comic called The Threat of Death. Illustrated by artist Ness Lee and a finalist for the Lambda Literary Prize, it consisted of the transphobic hate mail Shraya had received, and her vulnerable response.

Like a death threat, her work is often a clear product of online accessibility and its dangers, but Shraya has also seen how useful the Internet is. Even when not stuck at home.

“I definitely do tour, but I haven’t had many international opportunities outside of North America or specific territories like India,” says Shraya. “So the Internet has given me the ability to connect with people outside of those areas.”

But just as digital space can be accessible to everyone, the same element brings with it a culture of hatred and policing that is particularly detrimental to deceptive artists who would otherwise thrive on live and initial connections. “I was finding it increasingly difficult to give an opinion on the Internet without worrying about some kind of pushback due to the lack of nuance,” says Shraya. “And I can see how social media has played on my mental health, from the basics to comparing myself to others to how the culture of callout on the Internet has become.”

Callouts can be a useful device when directed at people in positions of power, but Shraya says they can play a destructive role in marginalized communities by giving people ways to attack each other, “and that can be really devastating.”

So with the freedom to provide fiction, Shraya captured the Subtweet deep in the topics of liking, social media friendships and Internet celebrities. And the plot, as fast as life on the Internet, clearly shows the way jealousy and obsession can take shape within the open borders of the online world.

“The truth is, none of us have a right to someone else’s space, and that includes digital space,” says Shraya. “And right now, the blurring of the line between physical space and digital space is a real one.”

Right now, and especially now – The Subtweet physical book tour has been canceled due to the coronavirus, so Shraya has teamed up with festivals and libraries across Canada to promote the book through live streams.

“There’s nothing to compete with being in the same room with someone and being able to look at someone’s face when you’re singing or reading or doing,” Shraya says.

But as we transition to a more online world – particularly as the pandemic unfolds – she says she’s excited to see how that space will be transformed.

Jeevika Verma is a producer on NPR’s Morning Edition.