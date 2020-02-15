[multiple-railroad-crossings-closed-next-week-for-maintenance-by-csx]

Each closure is scheduled to last 2-5 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – According to the City of Tampa, CSX Railroad has scheduled maintenance work on multiple crossings in Tampa, beginning Monday. Each crossing will be closed for two to five days. Barricades and signs will help direct traffic around the closures, but drivers should anticipate delays.

EXPECTED ROAD CLOSURE START SCHEDULE:

February 17, 2020

N 43rd Street just south of E Broadway Avenue

February 18, 2020

N 26th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N 22nd Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N 21st Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N 20th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N 19th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N 18th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue

N Nebraska Avenue between E Cass Street and E Twiggs Street

W Gasparilla Plaza from W Cass Street to N Ashley Drive

Tampa Riverwalk just south of W Cass Street

UT University Drive just south of W Cass Street

N Boulevard between W Cass Street and Frederic H. Spaulding Drive

W Cleveland Street between W Kennedy Boulevard and W Platt Street

W Platt Street from S Dakota Avenue to S Willow Avenue

W Swann Avenue between S Fremont Avenue and W Packwood Avenue

W Morrison Avenue between S Howard Avenue and S Albany Avenue

S Howard Avenue between W Morrison Avenue and W Watrous Avenue

W Watrous Avenue between S Moody Avenue and S Howard Avenue

W Mississippi Avenue between S Georgia Avenue and S Carolina Avenue

February 19, 2020

W Bay to Bay Blvd between S MacDill Avenue and S Ysabella Avenue

S MacDill Avenue between W Santiago Street and W Mason Street

W El Prado Boulevard between S Concordia Avenue and W Drexel Avenue

W Euclid Avenue between S Gunlock Avenue and S Lynwood Avenue

S Himes Avenue between W Euclid Avenue and W Wallcraft Avenue

W Pearl Avenue between S Lois Avenue and S Clark Avenue

W Oklahoma Avenue between S Manhattan Avenue and S Lois Avenue

W Iowa Avenue S Manhattan Avenue and S Coolidge Avenue

W McCoy Street between S West Shore Boulevard and S Trask Street

W Prescott Street between S West Shore Boulevard and Fitzgerald Street

February 19, 2020

E Washington Street between S Tamiami Trail and S 56th Street

See all road closures on the City of Tampa’s website.

