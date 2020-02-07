Mulvaney in danger following Trump’s acquittal in indictment

The knives are out now that the saga of President Donald Trump’s dismissal has ended, and the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, could become one of the victims.

CNN reported on Friday morning that Trump may oust Mulvaney after waiting for the investigation into the removal of the House and the ensuing Senate trial to disrupt it.

However, Trump does not want Mulvaney to be removed until he can find a replacement, according to White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

Although nothing has been decided yet, outgoing representative Mark Meadows (R-NC), a staunch supporter of Trump during the recall process, would be the best candidate for the job. He announced in December that he would retire at the end of his term and alluded to the possibility of “officially” joining the Trump team.

Trump would have been unhappy with Mulvaney after the disastrous bailer for the White House official in October during which he fully admitted an agreement with Ukraine on U.S. military aid to the European country and an investigation into Joe Biden. Mulvaney reversed his remark several hours later.

The White House also aims to expel Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and potentially others in retaliation for testifying in the removal investigation.