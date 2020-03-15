Mumbai police ban foreign, domestic tours while Maharashtra reports on 31 coronavirus cases – India News

Mumbai police have issued an order banning sightseeing tours involving a group of people traveling together to foreign or domestic destinations by private operators, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

“However, if anyone, including private travel organizers, has to travel in exceptional circumstances, they can do so after seeking permission from the office of the Police Commissioner, Greater Mumbai,” Mumbai police quoted news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier, Mumbai police called on their staff to greet people with grease instead of a handshake following the outbreak of coronavirus in Maharashtra.

“In an attempt to keep our staff safe during the coronavirus outbreak, we asked our people to avoid handling people and instead greeted them with grease,” said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and spokesman, PTI reports.

Staff at police stations and traffic cops were given masks, he said, adding that the department was following government guidelines on the pandemic.

“Smiles and clasped hands are the best way to keep #coronavirus up,” the force tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

“Dear mumbaikars. Let’s be calm and get the basics right. Maintain personal, office and household hygiene, avoid big gatherings and unnecessary trips. Keep fake news away and doctors close. (sic), ”the Mumbai Police Commissioner tweeted.

Police also urged people not to believe in the rumors of the outbreak and to obtain information from authorities.

Maharashtra has so far become the hardest hit pandemic in the country with 31 people infected with coronavirus. And the nationwide Covid-19 number was reported Sunday 93.

While Mumbai, Kalyan, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai (Vashi) and Nagpur each recorded the case on Saturday, five people tested positive for a new coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad and two in Yavatmal.

The health department of the City Corporation of Brihanmumbai (BMC) said the person who tested Mumbai on Saturday was the positive son of a 64-year-old coronavirus patient, who was earlier admitted to a Hindu hospital.

The senior citizen’s wife also tested positive for the virus on Friday. All three family members are being treated today in the isolated ward of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

Three people from Kalyan, Kamothe and Navi Mumbai have been identified and isolated after a thermal scan at a Mumbai airport. They returned to the city from the Philippines, France and the United States.

Maharashtra has switched off and shut down all schools, colleges, shopping malls, swimming pools, gyms and fitness centers, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions among other things by March 31st.

The state closed cinemas, gyms, swimming pools and gyms on Friday.

