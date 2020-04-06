Mumbai’s Wockhardt hospital declares prison after nurses, doctors test positive for Covid-19 – News from India

Authorities in Mumbai have declared Wockhardt Hospital a safe zone after dozens of nurses and doctors were tested for Covid-19 coronary disease within a week, it was reported on Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that no one will be allowed to enter or leave Wockhardt Hospital until all coronavirus patients have been negative twice.

Two Covid-19 patients and two patients suspected of being brought to Wockhardt Hospital from Kasturba Hospital on March 20.

Confirmed cases were kept in isolation wards and suspects were detained in general intensive care units (ICUs), where other patients were also provided.

Two nurses working in the same general ICU department proved positive on Covid-19 on March 28. The infections spread after that.

According to the state government on Sunday, another 33 people tested positive in Maharashtra, taking the number of Covid-19 cases to 781. Of these, 19 in Pune, 11 in Mumbai and one each in Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai, health officials said.

Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra, such as Pune and Nagpur, have seen significant increases in Covid-19 patients in recent days – nearly 85% of which are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district, the most urban areas of the state.

The state government has said it will focus on those areas to curb the spread of the virus. Municipal corporations in these cities have been directed to implement a cluster protection action plan currently to limit the spread of coronavirus.

