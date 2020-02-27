Mad Cool Festival has announced Mumford & Sons and Royal Blood among the closing functions for its 2020 celebration.

The people-rock giants will headline the Madrid competition on July 10, with Royal Blood acting as their quick support.

Other acts declared right now involve Shura, The Final Internationale, Waxahatchee, The Chats, Loraine James, Leiti Sene, Pabst, Hunter & The Bear, Spielbergs and Maria Guadana.

Mad Great itself begins on July 8, and will be headlined by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon, The Killers and more, with the likes of Foals, Pixies, Tove Lo and more also set to head to the Spanish cash.

The festival has also declared a exclusive “festival experience flight” to get you to this year’s pageant.

Alternatively of a standard budget flight to the continent, Flight I23715, leaving London Gatwick on July 7, is established to feature live songs and other unannounced surprises.

Announcing the new practical experience, Mad Cool say that “passengers will be able to get a head start off on the celebration with a finish expertise from the very minute they embark on their journey to the Spanish capital”.

Particulars and tickets for the flight can be found here.

Previous calendar year, Mad Cool Festival saw the likes of The Remedy, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip and Lauryn Hill all executing at the function.

Reviewing The Cure’s set at Mad Neat 2019, NME wrote: “For their hardcore Madrid followers, their setlist leans a minimal a lot more on their esoteric and gothic facet than they did at Glasto.

“The Mad Interesting crowd raves by means of each minute of it, with their hunger for The Cure extra than matched by the band’s compulsion to produce.”