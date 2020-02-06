Mumps outbreak worries the LSU

BATON ROUGE – An outbreak of mumps is causing concern on the LSU campus. The university takes action after five students have tested positive.

All five affected students live off campus.

The Student Health Center is running a vaccination clinic to keep the situation within bounds. Students reported having been notified of these five confirmed cases via email.

“My roommate read the email to me and said the mumps were coming back,” says LSU student Zach Johnson.

“I’ve heard some people say they could have it and they have symptoms, so that’s not a good thing, but I think they’ll take care of it,” says LSU student Risa Boudreaux.

Mumps is an infectious virus with symptoms such as swollen salivary glands, fever and fatigue. The Mumps vaccine has dramatically reduced the number of outbreaks in recent decades, but even at the highest dose, the vaccine is 88 percent effective. According to the LSU, all five diagnosed students were vaccinated.

The LSU Student Health Center provides the MMR vaccine to students free of charge in the Student Health Center. The Student Health Center’s Injection Clinic is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.