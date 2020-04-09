Mundelein mayor says he is COVID symptom-no cost

Some two months following getting the 1st Northwest suburban mayor to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis, Mundelein’s Steve Lentz on Wednesday stated he is been symptom-free for 8 days.

“I am grateful to truly feel back again to regular,” Lentz said in an e mail.

















































On March 23, Lentz publicly declared both equally he and his spouse, Michelle, had analyzed optimistic for the COVID-19 virus.

He experienced gone to a COVID-19 tests centre March 20 just after going through a scratchy throat and acquired he had the virus the following day.

“It began out as a scratchy then a tenacious sore throat which lingered for 10 times,” Lentz explained.

The Lentzes instantly isolated by themselves in their home. Lentz reported he became pretty fatigued as the disease dragged on.

“The worst of it was 1 night time when I went to mattress and slept for the far better portion of 16 several hours,” Lentz stated. “Other times it was a constant drifting from nap to nap. Not pleasurable.”

Lentz fought his sore throat by using more than-the-counter medication, gargling with salt drinking water, working with zinc lozenges and ingesting a selfmade tea of lemon, honey and ginger.

















































“My medical doctor proposed vitamin supplements as nicely,” he mentioned.

Compared with other COVID-19 sufferers, Lentz by no means expert respiratory problems, a fever or a loss of smell.

“I’m quite privileged in that regard,” he said.

Michelle Lentz turned fatigued early on. She also experienced a headache and a dry cough — but, like her husband, never ever a fever.

Lentz explained currently being quarantined with his spouse wasn’t complicated.

“We are vacant-nesters anyway, so the only adjustment is looking at every single other all day, each working day,” he reported. “We are the two operating from house and have each individual claimed a unique region of the home.”

As soon as Lentz’s indications disappeared, he returned to his at-home work — buying and selling in the futures marketplaces and operating an choices investing advisory. He reported he under no circumstances stopped conducting village-related do the job for the duration of his recovery.

















































“All the facial area-to-facial area meetings have been canceled, but we have been ready to achieve what is needed with e-mails and teleconferences,” he reported.

The couple commenced cautiously venturing outdoor this 7 days, also, now that they have been asymptomatic for so prolonged.

Lentz urged people to carry on social distancing to sluggish the unfold of the virus.

“When 1st infected, I experienced no indicators for times and definitely no notion I could be contagious,” he stated. “With out bodily distancing, I definitely could have contaminated a great deal of people today. Be sure to choose this very seriously and remain residence.”

Lentz also proposed individuals quit cigarette smoking or vaping to preserve their lungs healthful and hopefully steer clear of the respiratory troubles associated with the illness.

“Quitting now presents your lungs a superior chance,” he said.















































