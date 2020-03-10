Munster’s Cork clash with Benetton postponed

Munster will not likely participate in one more activity right until April at the earliest immediately after their March 27 fixture in opposition to Benetton at Musgrave Park was postponed.

It really is the second Munster-Benetton activity to be pulled in the earlier 7 days, next their March 21 vacation to Treviso getting postponed.

Professional14 Rugby has now called off all online games thanks to be played this thirty day period involving Benetton and Zebre, following constraints enforced by the Italian govt that will stop the teams from travelling.

That implies the match in Cork and Cardiff Blues v Zebre bring the total of postponed fixtures to 6:

Round 13: Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby Round 14: Cardiff Blues v Zebre Rugby Club Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby Spherical 15: Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby Zebre Rugby Club v Connacht Rugby

Munster’s following fixture is in opposition to Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on April 11.

“These constraints are in place until Friday, April 3, 2020, and Pro14 Rugby will continue to be in make contact with with the FIR (Italian Union), Zebre Rugby Club, Benetton Rugby and Environment Rugby to monitor condition on a common foundation,” mentioned the event organisers in a statement.

“The World Overall health Organisation’s (WHO) hottest report has listed around 100 international locations with confirmed scenarios of the COVID-19 virus. To make sure the security of our gamers and spectators Professional14 Rugby entirely supports the preventative actions taken in Italy and will adhere to the directives from the WHO and regional authorities.

“As beforehand indicated, Professional14 Rugby aims to reschedule these matches on dates all through the European weekends in April and May. Professional14 Rugby is at this time engaged with EPCR to prevent any scheduling conflicts with European knock-out video games.

“As said on February 28, in the event that no different dates can be located to be certain that a postponed fixture is fulfilled, the board of Celtic Rugby DAC [the company that operates the Guinness PRO14] has agreed that equally groups will be awarded two match factors and the recreation will be considered a – attract.”

Munster Rugby claimed: “Tickets obtained for the Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby fixture will keep on being valid for any rescheduled day, ticket holders are requested to keep their tickets for now.

“Tickets may possibly also be refunded by subsequent the under actions:

“For tickets purchased by way of Ticketmaster, be sure to call the Ticketmaster Customer Services Office on 0818 903 001

“For tickets ordered specifically from Munster Rugby, you should simply call 061-421103 or email tickets@munsterrugby.ie.

“Make sure you take note Season Tickets will stay valid for any rescheduled fixture.”