Murals in Chicago: Logan Square offers a surprising “mini-gallery” of public art on Milwaukee Avenue

Take a detour along Milwaukee Avenue on Logan Square and you will find a vast side street gallery with murals.

Near the intersection of Milwaukee and North Richmond Street, cartoon characters and mythical creatures help you see the murals along the alley.

Not far away, near Milwaukee and West Medill Avenue, there is more public art, although it takes a little effort to find it.

The murals are part of a project by Billy Craven, the owner of Galerie F, 2415 N. Milwaukee Ave. When the gallery moved there about eight years ago, Craven started contacting owners to try and persuade them to turn their walls, businesses, and garages into canvas. It was a heavy sale.

Close to the intersection of North Milwaukee Avenue and West Medill Avenue, public art includes several buildings. Mary Norkol / Sun Times

“You knock on 100 doors, you get 99” no, “says Craven.

Billy Craven.Galerie F

But enough people said yes that the result is a kind of “mini-gallery”, according to Terence Byas, who painted one of the murals and is named Dredske.

Craven says he was tired of seeing a lot of graffiti and brown paint all over the neighborhood and that he wanted to add a “deliberate color.”

Part of this is Byas’ piece, entitled ‘Mother of Invention’, which the artist says he hopes will give people a little lift and inspire more murals.

“Something they can walk past on their way home, on their way to work,” says Byas. “Maybe the kids will like it too.”

In his wall painting a woman is painted in blue and surrounded by colorful shapes. He says it combines elements of his two styles: the portraits he preferred when he was younger and the abstract style that he now prefers.

An alley near North Milwaukee Avenue and North Richmond Street has a range of murals by various artists. Mary Norkol / Sun Times

Byas says the end product was the result of pouring a large number of ideas and inspirations into a ‘blender’ – so ‘Mother of Invention’.

“I wanted to give you something else, give you something that you have not seen before,” he says.

Terence Byas is working on his mural “Mother of Invention” near North Milwaukee Avenue and North Richmond Street.

Before ‘Mother of Invention’ became a mural on a garage door, it was a sketch on a sheet of paper.

In addition to the visual appeal, Craven says he hopes that the murals will also stimulate the community in other ways. He would like to see art tours come to the neighborhood and encourage people to spend money at companies in the area.

The murals offer people an art solution, even if they cannot reach museums, says Alex Duke, who goes to Wizardskull. A former illustrator with an interest in cartoons, Duke painted a mural of forms that he took of animated Bart Simpson images. His idea was to make it look like he had painted the character from memory again and again.

Alex Duke, also known as “Wizardskull”, painted this mural, inspired by Bart Simpson and his interest in animation. Mary Norkol / Sun Times

Apart from Craven, there is no sponsor for the murals.

He says that the murals will be replaced if necessary. The artists have worked in bitter cold and snow.

“That’s a Chicago artist,” says Craven. “They are resilient.”

Click on the map below for a selection of murals in Chicago.