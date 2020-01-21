Murder cases in Mexico hit record highs as Lopez Obrador seeks to reform the world’s judicial system

Police officers gather at a crime scene around a body wrapped in tape and blankets and left behind by unknown attackers in the middle of a street in Mexico City on January 14, 2020. – Reuters pic

MEXICO, October 6, 2019 / PRNewswire / – Mexico’s worst year was murder in 2019. Official data showed the record of 34,582 victims yesterday.

Lopez Obrador took over the presidency in December 2018 and promised to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence continued to increase in 2019, according to the Department of Security.

Individual numbers from the Department of Security, based on an older method based on the number of homicide investigations, showed an increase from 29,100 in 2018 to 29,401 last year.

Mexico has been using its military in a war against drug cartels since 2006. Despite the arrest or killing of leading traffickers, the campaign has failed to reduce drug violence and has resulted in more murders as criminal groups fight among themselves.

To address the issue, Mexican officials presented a legislative proposal to the legislature last week to revise the criminal justice system, paving the way for the Senate to begin next month’s plan that could facilitate security cooperation with the United States.

Concern about the President’s strategy, which he believes is still taking time after two major crises in recent months, has grown.

Critics condemned the government as weak in October when it called on the security forces to release the captive son of convicted kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman under pressure from marauding antitrust minions in the northern city of Culiacan.

At the beginning of November, three mothers and six children were massacred by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, which led to outrage and revulsion at home and abroad.

According to a draft of the criminal justice reform reviewed by Reuters, the plan would allow the use of private communications as evidence and limit legal challenges to avoid delays in the delivery of suspects, many of whom are US-based.

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz told the senators that the plan would target deadlocked corruption and impunity, as well as the roots of criminal activity. – Reuters