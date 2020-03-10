Murder convicted of smuggling arrest in California

Center Border Patrol agents detained a previously convicted murder of a suspected human smuggling attempt. The man allegedly tried to sneak three Mexican nationals through an interior immigration checkpoint.

Agents assigned to the Immigration Checkpoint on Highway 86 in California on Monday afternoon noticed a gray Chevrolet Silverado with four passengers approaching for inspection. During an initial interview, the driver, a U.S. citizen, told agents that the passengers were legal immigrants and that their documents were packed in the truck’s bed, according to industry leaders El Centro.

Agents referred the driver to a secondary station for further investigation. From subsequent interviews and a lack of immigration documents, officers determined that the three men were Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

Agents detained the three migrants, the driver and her passer-by-front seat, also a U.S. citizen. The driver and wife are now facing federal charges on human smuggling. Migrants are being prosecuted for illegally being present in the U.S., officials said.

During the prosecution, agents learned that a California court sentenced the driver, a 42-year-old man, to death in 1997. He served 14 years in a California state prison, officials said. His criminal record also includes other criminal convictions, including charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance and involvement in a street criminal gang.

If convicted in federal court on human trafficking charges, he and the female passenger could face up to five years in federal prison. If paid for smuggling migrants, the sentence could be increased to 10 years in federal prison.

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Senior News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook