[murder-convictions-upheld-for-tehachapi-previous-blended-martial-arts-fighter-who-conquer-two-males-to-death]

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has upheld the murder convictions of a Tehachapi former mixed martial arts fighter who conquer two males to demise inside of his apartment right after a night time of consuming.

Joaquin Balassa, 33, will proceed to provide a sentence of life in jail with out the likelihood of parole immediately after the Fifth District Court of Attraction turned down his argument that the prosecution violated his correct to due approach and that the demo courtroom fully commited errors in its guidance to the jury.

The only alterations that require to be made to Balassa’s sentence, the court dominated, are that one of the special circumstance conclusions in opposition to him need to be reversed due to the fact it is duplicative, and a parole revocation fine of $300 must be removed mainly because his jail expression does not include things like the chance of parole.

In its ruling issued Tuesday, the appellate courtroom observed Balassa advised “two starkly contrasting versions of gatherings that could not be reconciled” regarding what had took place.

At the time of his arrest, Balassa denied any involvement in the killings of Jose Antonio Fajardo, 54, and Male Richard Koukal, 57. At demo, nonetheless, he testified he killed them in self-defense soon after they raped him.

Transforming his tale “significantly destroyed his believability and undermined his claim that he experienced been victimized…” the court docket said.

“The prosecutor was entitled to use and did use (Balassa’s) prior inconsistent assertion, which include his failure to point out any need to have for self-protection to detectives, to impeach his credibility as to his self-defense claim at demo,” the court said in its ruling.

Fajardo and Koukal, a gay couple, initially fulfilled Balassa about 6 months just before the killings when shopping at a property enhancement store exactly where Balassa worked. They afterwards exchanged figures with him.

On the night time of Aug. 31, 2014, the three satisfied at a cafe for beverages and afterwards returned to Balassa’s apartment exactly where they continued drinking.

Early the next early morning, Balassa conquer the two men to demise.

Prosecutor David Wilson stated at trial the motive was unclear, but it is believed Fajardo could have manufactured a pass at Balassa or tried to kiss him and Balassa turned offended.

For the duration of his demo, Balassa testified he had gone to mattress but woke up to Koukal raping him while Fajardo held him down. He reported he freed himself then acted in self-protection as he conquer both equally adult males to loss of life.

Balassa’s testimony marked the initially time he at any time claimed he’d been raped. Wilson claimed Balassa concocted that tale in a “Hail Mary” try to avoid becoming identified guilty of murder.

The prosecutor stated at demo there was no corroborating evidence Balassa had been raped, and Balassa’s description of what took place didn’t match with blood spatter and other actual physical proof at the scene. Also, there had been no significant accidents to him on his arrest.

Balassa wrestled in large school and later on properly trained in jiujitsu, taekwondo and kickboxing. He missing his sole skilled struggle in March 2010.