Murder in South Auckland: House Taken Down by Woman Damaged by Black Power Graffiti

A house in south Auckland, where two people have been shot dead in the past six weeks, was disfigured by gang slogans just days after a woman died.

A 54-year-old woman was charged with intentional damage related to the tagging.

The latest victim was Meliame Fisi’ihoi, 57, who was killed on Wednesday at Calthorp Close, Favona property, in the early hours of the morning.

Meliame Fisi’ihoi, 57, was found dead Wednesday in a Calthorp Close house in Favona, Mangere. Photo / provided

Last month, a man was seriously injured on the same property in Favona.

On Sunday, graffiti including the words “Aroha Black Power” was painted white on a black hangar next to the house.

The act outraged people on social media, who called him disrespectful after gunshots led the police to Fisi’ihoi’s body inside the house.

Police witnessed the deterioration of the property. A spokesperson confirmed that a 54-year-old woman was arrested at lunchtime on Sunday at home and charged with voluntary damage. She is scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court on January 24.

A police cordon was placed around the Calthorp Close property in Mangere in December after a man was killed and seriously injured. Photo / Vaimoana Tapaleao

The incident did not appear to be linked to the ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

After last week’s assassination, more front-line patrols were deployed to reassure the public. Police have yet to confirm whether the two shots are linked.

